COLUMBIA CITY — Jean E. Starkey, 81, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, died at 5:44 p.m., on Monday, Aug.22, 2022, at Millers at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where she had been a resident since April.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Richard and Ruby L. (Summers) Guy.
Growing up in New Haven, she graduated from New Haven High School in 1959.
On Dec. 19, 1960, she married Roy A. “Bud” Starkey. They made their home in Albion. Bud died on May 26, 2019.
She was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed time with her family.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Columbia City and Daughters of the Nile in Fort Wayne.
She is survived by her children, Thomas E. Starkey, of Churubusco, Donald L. (Lisa) Starkey, of Churubusco, Robert A. (Brenda) Starkey, of Wolf Lake, Susan A. Starkey, of Huntertown and Ronald L. (Angela) Starkey, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Ashley (Vance) Shearer, Taylor, Alexis, and Daniel Starkey; and brother-in-law, Robert Fletcher, of Huntertown; in-laws, Sharon Fear, of Wolf Lake, Melba (Mike) Moorhouse, of Albion, Lana (Jerry) Jacobs, Lois Starkey, Russel (Mollie) Starkey, all of Wolf Lake and June Treble, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathyrn Fletcher; sister-in-law, Shirley Beard; brother and sister-in-law, David and Patty Starkey; and brothers-in-law, John Starkey and Thomas Fear.
The graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Thorn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials for Jean are to the Whitley County Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.