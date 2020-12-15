ANGOLA — Betty Rosamond Pike Casey, 91, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in Hudson, Indiana, to John and Clara (Ladd) Rowe.
She married Raymond Pike on Aug. 28, 1948, and Dr. Joseph Casey on Oct. 5, 1992.
Betty was a homemaker and farmer’s wife for most of her life. She had worked at Gospel-Rama Music for four years.
Betty and Raymond and their family attended Hudson United Brethren Church in Hudson, Indiana.
Betty enjoyed Bible studies and traveling. She took several trips to the Holy Land.
She cared for her mother who lived to be 103.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth (Tom) Prough, of Edgewater, Florida, Larry (Marcia) Pike, of Fremont, Indiana, Jamee Wren, of Versailles, Indiana, Rosalie (Kenton) Landis, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Carolyn McNabb, of Angola, Indiana and Ellen Ballinger, of Angola, Indiana; and sister, Patricia Leamaster, of Middleton, Idaho. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jay Wren and Sarah Coley, both of Michigan, Jessica Ballinger Rowe, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Megan McNabb, of Angola, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Lillian Wren, Clare Colley, Jack Colley, Cooper Kosis and Tucker Kosis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Pike in 1986, and Dr. Joseph Casey in 2008; and two brothers, Neil Rowe and Robert Rowe.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery in Hudson, Indiana.
Due to guidelines mandated by the governor, masks are required and a limit of 25 people will be allowed at a time in the funeral home.
For everyone’s safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
