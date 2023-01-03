ELKHART — Allan Dale Conrad, 78, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home.
Allan was born on Feb. 6, 1944, in Garrett, Indiana, to Delbert and Izola Conrad.
He married the love of his life, Karen, on March 21, 1964, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, Indiana.
Allan worked from the age of 19 at Conn-Selmer, until his retirement after 41 years of service. He started out as a trucker driver and retired as a clarinet assembler.
He enjoyed playing cards, mushroom hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife, Kate, most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joy of his life.
Allan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kate; their children, Karen (David) Walters, Allan Dale Conrad II, Cynthia (Rex) Widmeyer and Eric Conrad, all of Elkhart, Indiana; grandchildren Jeff (Paige) Walters, Joshua (Cally) Walters, Kristin Walters, Justin (Holly) Widmeyer, Jordain (Jordan) Cox, Patrick (Kristen Whitford ) Widmeyer and Tori (Patrick Curtain) Conrad; great-grandchildren Percy, Carson, Gavin, Mackenzie, Ellie, Duncan, Parker, Olivia, Logan, and one on the way; his siblings, Glema Klinger, of Angola, Indiana, Ronald L. (Penny) Conrad, of Crooked Lake, Indiana, and Joyce (Herb) Ohlwine, of Churubusco, Indiana; and his sister-in-law, Kathie Conrad, of Garrett, Indiana.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Conrad and Izola McMillan; his brother, Phillip D. Conrad; his brother-in-law, George Klinger; and his infant son.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the funeral home, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be made to Allan's family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.