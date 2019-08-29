FORT WAYNE — Dorothy Lee “Dottie” Parrish, 92, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Montgomery County, North Carolina, to George B. and Carrie (Tysinger) Coggin. They preceded her in death.
She married Arthur T. Parrish on Dec. 21, 1945, in Troy, North Carolina, and he preceded her in death.
Dottie enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crafts of any kind.
She and Arthur were members of Albion Methodist Church and were leaders at 4-H camp.
Surviving are her children, Timothy A. (Susan) Parrish, Cynthia K. Miller, Sandra M. (Paul) Knapp, and Theodore L. (Michelle) Parrish; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.
All services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Heart to Heart Hospice. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccomandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.