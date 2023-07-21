HUDSON — David Carlin Lynch, 86, of Hudson, Indiana, left this world surrounded by family, to join his sweetheart, Connie Lucille (Stohlman) Lynch, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:15 p.m.
Dave and Connie met when she cared for him in the hospital after breaking his collarbone while riding a motorcycle. They were married on March 13, 1964, in Albion, Indiana, and enjoyed their marriage until Connie’s passing on March 6, 2005.
Born to Walter and Ruth (Weschke) Lynch of Hartford City, Indiana, on June 6, 1937, Dave spent many years working the family farm and enjoying the country life with his six siblings.
The last of the family, he was preceded in death by his parents; along with brothers, Paul “Ed” Lynch, William Lynch, and Robert “Bob” Lynch; and sisters, Ethel McKinley, Linda Parker and Sue Goedert.
Dave served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 on the USS Shangri-La and then began a long career as an electrician and hobby farmer. After retiring, he spent a few years working in the meat department at Meijer in Angola.
Dave and Connie raised four daughters, instilling in them a strong work ethic and love of family, nature and traveling.
Dave is survived by his four daughters, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynch, of West Lafayette, Indiana, Teresa (Robert) Murphy, of Angola, Indiana, Debra “Deb” (Dick) Ernst, of Angola, Indiana, and Tamara “Tami” Lynch, of West Lafayette, Indiana.
No stranger to sweet treats and salty chips, Pa’s grandkids and great-grandkids knew just where to go to grab candy, ice cream or chips, breaking any and all dietary restrictions placed on them by their parents. Guilty culprits and accessories to shenanigans include grandkids and great-grandkids, Amber (Kyle) Murphy Cash and kids, Korbyn, Kendall and Kaylanee, of Gray Court, South Carolina, David “DJ” Lynch, of Hudson, Indiana, Bryan Ernst, of Angola, Indiana, Autumn Murphy, of Nashville, North Carolina, Brady Ernst, of Angola, Indiana, Robert “Bo” Murphy and fiancée, Alysha and son, Kayden, of Angola, Indiana.
Dave enjoyed his life. Never to be found without his Pepsi close-by, Dave spent much time with family, outdoors, and retelling stories of a few select encounters. An avid movie watcher and sports fan, Dave shared his love of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Purdue Boilermakers, having family and friends watching the teams or movies, whether you wanted to or not!
So, salute Dave with a Pepsi, you have to get your own — you know he doesn’t share his Pepsi, sharing your stories or memories of him every time you see a Pepsi!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association, State and National Parks or a military or veteran’s association of your choice are appreciated.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
The funeral service will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Donna Holcomb of the Helmer Community Church officiating.
Honor guard services will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Orland American Legion Post 423.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
