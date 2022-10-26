HAMILTON — Jeffrey S. Chorpenning, 65, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his daughter’s residence.
Jeff was born on May 9, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, the son of the late John L. and Norma (Hamman) Chorpenning.
He attended Hamilton High School. Jeff worked as a plumber, working at John Chorpenning Plumbing.
He attended Hamilton Wesleyan Church and was a member of the Hamilton Fish & Game Club. Jeff loved fishing and throwing his line in whenever he could. Above all, He enjoyed spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his three children, Malcolm (Deepali) Richards, of Nagpur, India, Nathan (Pamela) Chorpenning, of Auburn, Indiana, and Rachelle (Mark Johnson) Chorpenning, of Angola, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Ayden, Audrey, Amilya, Alayna, Corbin, Camille and Braelynn; three brothers, Greg (Janice) Chorpenning, of Hamilton, Indiana, Mike Chorpenning, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Kevin (Wanwisa) Chorpenning, of Byron, Georgia.
Jeff was preceded in death by parents; brother, Chad Chorpenning; grandparents, Oakley and Amoriel Chorpenning, and Clarence and Dorothy Hamman.
To honor Jeff’s wishes, the family will hold a Gathering of Family and Friends on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Hamilton Fish & Game Club, 110 E. Railroad St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, Hamilton, Indiana.
The family requests memorials be made to Hamilton Fish & Game Club.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.