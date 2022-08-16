AUBURN — Laune Jon Mason, 72, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana. Laune was a son of John Mason and Billie Jean Walter.
Laune graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1967, attended Wabash College, being a member of the Beta Fraternity, and graduated from Purdue University in 1971.
Laune was the owner of Allen J. Wise, Inc. and Chairman of the Parade of Homes in 1984, and President of the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne in 1988. In recent years, Laune operated as Laune Mason Building Contractor, being subcontracted to Real America LLC.
He was a member and enjoyed attending church at New Life Lutheran Church on Lockhart Street in Waterloo, Indiana, serving as the Council President for 10 years.
Laune and Deborah moved to Auburn in 2014, so they could enjoy their little farm. He enjoyed taking care of the animals, gardening, camping, riding motorcycles, watching Westerns, music of all kinds, playing Frisbee with his Annie, working with his son, Damian, in his lawn care business and loved his family dearly.
Laune is survived by his wife, Deborah; and his beloved dog, Annie; four children, Ben Mason, Aileen Dowdell, Tavia (Fred) Smith and Damian (Heather) Leughmyer; five grandchildren, Marcia (Jon), Shayla (Tyler), Chaston, Ciera and Kaitlyn; his brothers, Larry (Toni) Mason and John (Carrie) Mason; sisters, Linda (Stephen) Sims and Letha Chambers; two brothers-in-law, David DeSellem and John (Jennifer) DeSellem; sister-in-law, Sharon Barringer; and several nieces and nephews.
Service is at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart St., Waterloo, Indiana, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Merle Holden will be officiating.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, at the church.
Memorials to New Life Lutheran Church or the Wildlife Federation.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.