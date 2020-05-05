LAGRANGE — Geraldine Martin, 85, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Geri was born on June 7, 1934, in Bevinsville, Kentucky, to Coy and Rebecca (Calhoun) Johnson.
Living in the LaGrange area since 1969, she had worked for 25 years at Dometic Corporation, retiring in 1997. After her retirement she worked for 10 years in the housekeeping department at Vencor Hospital and Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.
Geraldine was a woman of faith and loved attending church at Community Baptist Church in rural Wolcottville, Indiana. She enjoyed doing workbook puzzles, watching game shows, and going to socialize at McDonalds in LaGrange.
On Oct. 13, 2000, in LaGrange, she married Ballard Martin.
Surviving are two daughters, Martha (Rodger) Rowe, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Rebecca Reynolds (Joel Maxwell), of Garrett, Indiana; a son, Dwayne (Ethel) Johnson, of LaGrange; seven grandchildren, Philip (Charity) Roberts, Jennifer Waldron, Carlton (Livia) Rowe, Heather (Jeremy) Mapes, Krystal (Matthew) Reed, Stefanie (Matthew) Shire, and Stephen Reynolds; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christine Marshall, of Yorktown, Virginia, and Gwendolyn Hall of Neon, Kentucky; and a brother, Arthur Johnson, of Neon, Kentucky.
Preceding Geraldine in death were her husbands, Hargis Clemons, Warren Coston and Ballard Martin; her parents; two grandsons; three sisters, Nevil Smallwood, Hermia Arnold, and Norene Bowers; and three brothers, Press Johnson, Bob Johnson, and Winston Johnson.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana. Due to the current social distancing regulations, there will be a limit of 25 people allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Funeral services will take place privately, with Pastor Phil Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46897.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
