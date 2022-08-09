GARRETT — Alice Joy (Trenary) Yarde, 86, died on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
Alice was born on March 3, 1936, to Clyde Brooks and Mary (Witt) Trenary.
Alice married Dale Yarde on Aug. 31, 1957. Together, they farmed and raised their family on farms west of Garrett.
Alice was an active member and lifetime deacon of Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren. She taught Sunday school and served on the church board. She also was active in Ladies Aid.
She was a supporter of Garrett High School band and athletics. She was an active band parent attending every concert, contest and parade. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in a wide variety of sports, from football to soccer, rugby, basketball and softball. Alice also was a lifetime participant and supporter of 4-H.
She is survived by her children, Roberta Bowser, Rae Ann Yarde, Tom and Jackie Yarde and Terry and Andrea Yarde; grandchildren, Cassie (Josh) Ashenfelter, Kyle (Laura Dice) Yarde, Lauren (Dora) Bowser, Lance Yarde, Lindsey (Trace) Koble and Abby Nucci; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Fetters, of Wawaka and Mary Lou Baughman, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Forest Trenary, Max Trenary, Floyd Trenary and Donald Trenary; and four sisters, Doris Matherly, Audrie Walters, Opal Mason and Joan Cook.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Jerry Weller officiating.
Private burial will take place at Embrey Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Garrett High School Marching Band, 900 E. Warfield St., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
