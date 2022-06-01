ROME CITY — William R. Tyler Sr., born on Dec. 10, 1944, was called home by the grace of God on Feb. 28, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donnabell Tyler; sister, Jackie Lincoln, of Decatur; eight sons; two daughters; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Please come and join us at his Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Rome City, Indiana, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, beginning at noon.
Share a memory in his honor and have one last drink on him.
