Lloyd Kenneth Woodman, age 90, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 7:55 pm
