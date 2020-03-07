AUBURN — Eugene E. “Gene” Zerns, 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
He was born on March 4, 1933, in Auburn, to Alden H. and Ruth P. (Rowe) Zerns. They preceded him in death. He was a 1952 graduate of Auburn High School.
Gene married Fletta L. Griggs on April 3, 1960, at St. Joe Church of Christ, and she passed away on April 25, 2018.
Gene was a postal worker in Auburn and Boulder, Colorado, retiring after 31 years of service. After his retirement, he went to work for Hoosier Wire in Corunna, for six years.
He was a member of Auburn Church of Christ.
Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys in Colorado, and had a heart for his family and missions.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Todd E. (Annita) Zerns, of Waterloo, Teri L. (Von) Timmerman, of Auburn, Jon A. Zerns, of Waterloo, Joel D. (Tina) Zerns, of Auburn, and Heather S.M. (Mike) Sutton, of Auburn; 19 grandchildren, Aub (Tiffany Combs) Zerns, Cole (Dave Jensen) Zerns, Nick Zerns, Autumn Shippy, Aaron Green, Kloudi (Adam) Minnick, Skyler (Kyleigh) Bishop, Stacy (Bob) Hudson, Melissa (Rod) Salway, Jory Zerns, Zac (Alyssa) Zerns, Kelsi (Andy) Brown, Ashley (Dustane) Ballard, Brian D. (Martina) Dennison, Alyson Button, Haley Button, Lucas Button, McKenna Sutton and Jaxson Sutton; 19 great-grandchildren, Rhilynn Zerns, Harper Jensen Zerns, Cora Zerns, Christopher (Emily) Minnick, Clayton, Karson and Addison Minnick, Elodie and Emry Bishop, Ayden, Amelia and Abe Salway, Donna Jean Zerns, Trista and Jace Rollins, Bentley, Kaden, Aspen and Charles Dennison; two great-great-grandsons, Liam Minnick and Rowen Minnick; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jack Alberts, of Grandville, Michigan; four brothers-in-law, Wetzel Griggs, of Leo, Warren (Lucy) Griggs, of St. Joe, Kevin (Jan) Griggs, of Fort Wayne and David (Pam) Griggs, of Auburn; and five sisters-in-law, D. Katie Laux, of St. Joe, Judy (Marty) Anspach, of St. Joe, V. Sue (Bill) Mauller, of Leo, Vicki Jean Miller, of Grabill and Karen Griggs, of Ashley
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers-in-law, Kerry Layne Griggs, Bob Griggs, Bill (Peg) Griggs, Chuck Laux and Reuben Miller; and sisters-in-law, Lois (Marvin) Stauffer and Sandy Griggs.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service Monday, at the church.
Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.