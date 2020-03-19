LAGRANGE — Richard F. “Dick” Huth, 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Alfred J. and Bertha (Dyson) Huth.
Mr. Huth retired in 1997, from Carbi-Tech in Topeka.
He served on the Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years.
Dick enjoyed being outdoors and deer hunting.
Surviving are a daughter, Juanita (David) Smith, of South Milford; two sons, Darrell (Kristin) Huth, of Texas, and Randy (Vicki Gump), of Sturgis, Michigan; a stepson, Gary (Stacy) Hershberger, of Shipshewana; nine grandchildren, Ron Kline, Ryan (Sally) Kline, Carrie (Tim) Bieberich, Sonya (Jim) Upton, Mandy (Ray) Burns, Brandy (John) Whitaker, Keegan Hershberger, Tanner Huth, and AJ Huth; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way; a sister, Kay Shoemaker, of Avilla; and a brother, Ervin (Barb) Huth, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean (Growcock) Huth; his second wife, Susie (Hershberger) Huth; a daughter, Joyce Kline; a grandson, Richard Kline; two sisters, Ruth McBride and Barb Dressler; and three brothers, Leon Huth, Jr. Huth, and Dean Huth.
Funeral services will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with the Rev. Chris Lantz, of LaGrange First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
Honorary pallbearer is Dallas Landers. Active pallbearers are Noah Prater, Mayson Wallen, James Upton, Corey Leupp, Sebastian Burns, Trey Bieberich.
Calling is on Friday, March 20, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
The family asks that given the current situation surrounding public gatherings, please use good judgment in determining if you should attend the visitation and/or service.
Preferred memorials are to the Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
