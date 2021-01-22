KENDALLVILLE — Maudie Criswell, age 86, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Criswell was born up in the holler near Vest, Kentucky, on Oct. 15, 1934, to Shelby Terry and Helen (Sawyer) Gibson. They preceded her in death.
She grew up in Quicksand, Kentucky.
She married Paul Allen Criswell on March 23, 1957, in Kendallville, and he preceded her in death in 1988.
Maudie was a waitress in her younger days. For many years, she cleaned houses and offices around Kendallville.
She was a faithful member of the Jehovah’s Witness.
Survivors include her son, David and Jeaninne Criswell, of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Diana and John Coler, of Hudson, Indiana; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild due in May; brothers, Elmer and Opsy Terry, of Middlebury, Shelby Jr., and Deb Terry, of Wolcottville and Glenn and Linda Terry, of LaGrange; and sisters, Jean and Robert Millhouse, of Albion, Ruby and Bill Gayheart, of LaGrange and JoAnn Haston, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Donald Dean Criswell, on Sept. 12, 1972; brothers, Randall Terry, Bufford Terry, Edgel Terry and Roy Terry; and grandson, Tyler Criswell.
Private burial will take place at Orange Cemetery.
A memorial service will take place at a later date at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Kendallville, which will be broadcast live on Zoom.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
