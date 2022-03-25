ANGOLA — Leona May Tilbury, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1937, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Leon James and Bertha (Pocock) Pierce. Leona graduated from Flint High School in 1955.
She married the love of her life, Paul Wertle Tilbury, on May 1, 1955.
Leona was the office manager at Tilbury Construction for 28 years. She also worked at First National Bank in Ashley, Indiana, which was later known as Farmer’s State Bank.
She enjoyed making pies and playing cards with family and friends.
Leona was a member of Angola United Methodist Church, Angola Garden Club and the Steuben County Professional and Business Women’s Club.
Surviving are her son, Randy Paul (Phyllis) Tilbury, of Fremont, Indiana; and daughter, Susan Kay Tilbury, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are her two beloved grandchildren, Christopher Scott (Jessica) Tilbury, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Sarah Marie (Chris) Mills, of Leo, Indiana; and four great-grandchildren, Zaylie Mills, Branton Mills, Elliana Mills and Kaden Tilbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 40 years, Paul Wertle Tilbury, on Nov. 1, 1995; and her siblings, Howard James Pierce, Gaylord Franklin Pierce and Ireta Jean Hancock.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the services.
Private burial will take place at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations to be made to Angola United Methodist Church or to The Tilbury Family Scholarship Fund, in care of the Steuben County Community Foundation, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
