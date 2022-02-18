CLARKSVILLE — Conrad Ellsworth Hartman, 39, of Clarksville, Indiana, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, after experiencing a medical emergency.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1983, in Angola, Indiana, to John S. Hartman and Libby I. Hartman.
He attended undergraduate and graduate studies at Indiana University in behavioral mental health and worked for many years as a therapist, and sometimes an educator. He focused much of his work on care of children and young adults, specializing in critical areas of autism, anger management, ADHD, ADD, childhood trauma and physical and emotional abuse. Conrad worked to bring help to clients and make mental health care accessible, providing therapy in the home and school, as well as in long-term care facilities. He enjoyed academics, and taught psychology courses at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
Conrad had a love of animals throughout his life and, in recent years, enjoyed spending time with his German Shepherd, taking her for long walks around the neighborhood and throwing a ball for her in the backyard. Conrad was also an avid fan of IU basketball, a motorcar enthusiast, and a mafia movie buff.
Growing up in school, he was known as kind and sincere, and someone that anyone could be around and feel comfortable and welcome with. He always enjoyed a laugh at a good joke or a funny comedy sketch, and his smile was contagious. Throughout college and later years he was an enthusiastic food and drink adventurer, always looking with friends for hidden gems and mom and pop restaurants. He was loved dearly and will be missed.
Surviving are his mother, Libby Hartman, of Clarksville; and brothers, John J. Hartman, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Byron (Yukiko) Hartman, of San Diego, California.
He was preceded in death by his father, John.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org). For more than 40 years, this grassroots organization has been working to change public policy, provide educational resources, offer toll-free mental health support, and decrease mental illness stigma. Conrad worked tirelessly to support mental health in the community and your donation can help to continue this important work.
