SHIPSHEWANA — A memorial service will be held for Joe R. Shinn (Dec. 20, 1927-Dec. 23, 2020) at Shore Mennonite Church, located at 7235 100N, Shipshewana, IN 46565, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST.
The Rev. Carl A. Horner will perform the service.
Refreshments will be served at the church after the service.
For anyone who would like to make a charitable contribution in Joe's honor, his family suggest the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.
