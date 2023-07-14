Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.