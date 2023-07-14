HUDSON — Jerry R. Platt, 90, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1932, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Frank and Leona (Everetts) Platt.
Jerry was a 1952 graduate of Pleasant Lake High School.
Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.
He married Anna Mae “Pat” Sanders on June 16, 1956, in Ashley. She resides in Hudson.
Jerry worked for Carbon Corporation in Angola for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
Jerry was an active member of Auburn Church of the Nazarene where he also worked as a custodian.
He was also a member of the Ashley-Hudson Lions Club. Jerry enjoyed watching sports and he was an IU Basketball fan.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Mae “Pat” Platt, of Hudson; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Wendy Platt of Fort Wayne and Jim and Laura Platt, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Andy Platt (Lisa Mignery), Cory Platt, Haley (Lydia) Spencer, Madalyn Platt and Tyler Platt; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Serenity, Lucy and Hudson.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents two brothers; Russell Platt and Paul Platt; and four sisters, Bertha Waymire, Pauline Barron, Martha Hanby and Sue Orwig.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services will take place immediately following visitation at 1 p.m., on Saturday at the church, with Pastor Mark Mahoney officiating.
Burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Golden Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Jerry to the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.