NEW HAVEN — Bonita Jean “Bonnie” Hellinger, 75, of New Haven, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 10, 1947, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Donald E. and Marilyn M. (Musselman) Garton. They preceded her in death.
Bonnie was united in marriage to David L Hellinger on Sept. 10, 1966, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 1981.
She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven and also a member of Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne.
Bonnie obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from IPFW in Fort Wayne, now PFW, and worked at East Allen County Schools for 36 years, retiring on June 8, 2009.
Bonnie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Bonnie and her five granddaughters enjoyed getting their nails done together. Her granddaughters also valued her attendance at their various activities. Bonnie and her family enjoyed many summers at Jimmerson Lake, which was built by her family. She was very generous with her decorating skills, donating her time to her children, neighbors and friends. Ever the constant teacher, she provided her children with “little great experiences,” which also doubled as vacations. She loved animals and would never turn down any pets her children encouraged her to adopt.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristin (Todd) Scheumann, of Hoagland, Indiana; son, Ryan D. (Sarah) Hellinger, of New Haven, Indiana; brother, Ted A. (Peggy) Garton, of Port Charlotte, Florida; David’s family; sister, Linda (Jerry) Jacquay, of New Haven, Indiana; sister-in-law, Karen Hellinger, of Roanoke, Indiana; sister, Kim (Steve) Romary, of New Haven, Indiana; brother, Jeff (Lindsay) Hellinger, of Seattle, Washington; and five granddaughters, Emilee J. Scheumann, Grace A. Scheumann, Ellie E. Hellinger, Kate C. Hellinger, and Annie B. Hellinger.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, Mark H. Hellinger.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, located at 800 Green St., New Haven, Indiana, with Pastor Scott Zeckzer officiating.
Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in New Haven.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials may be given to Emanuel Lutheran Church, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast, Indiana.
Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Indiana.
For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.
