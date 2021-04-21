KIMMEL — Larry Keith Waggoner, age 72, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his mother’s home, following a brief illness.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1948, to Felix Howard and Doris (Evans) Waggoner in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Larry is survived by his son, Christopher (Jessica) Waggoner, of Huntington, Indiana; mother, Doris Waggoner, of Knapp Lake in Kimmell, Indiana; grandchildren, Brodie, Tori, Prestyn and Remi, all of Huntington, Indiana; a sister, Debra (Jimm) Nidlinger, of Terre Haute, Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Michelle Waggoner; an infant daughter, Amanda Waggoner; his father, Felix Waggoner; and brothers, Michael Waggoner and Rick Waggoner.
Larry graduated from South Side High School in 1967, and then from ITT Technical Institute, both in Fort Wayne.
He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army and was stationed in Seoul South Korea.
He worked for Tokheim in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and at Smith Green School in Churubusco, Indiana.
Larry loved his grandkids, fishing and being on the lake or anywhere outside. He was also a history buff and a member of the Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held in Larry’s honor at 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Stephen Gipson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery in Washington Township.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com,
