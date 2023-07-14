BUTLER — William Neil Krontz, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home in rural Butler, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1936, in Butler, Indiana, to Carl and Lois (Weber) Krontz.
He was a 1954 graduate of Butler High School and attended Purdue University.
William was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a specialist from 1955-1958.
He married Susan K. Gaskill on Sept.11, 1959, and she survives in Butler.
William owned and operated Butler Automotive Inc., for 34 years, retiring in 2022.
He was a former member of American Legion Post 202 of Butler.
Also surviving are three daughters, Tammy and Scott Schuller, of Waterloo, Melinda Krontz, of Columbia City and Lisa and Kenneth Kessler, of Hamilton; son, William N. Krontz II, of Butler; six grandchildren, Talon Herschberger, Kyle Herschberger, Caleb Hershberger, Joshua Kessler, Rian Kessler and Mayla Schuller; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Howard Dale Krontz, of Kendallville and Carl Dean and Vicki Krontz, of Manitou Beach, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian Krontz; and a grandson, Steven Kessler.
A celebration of William’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Butler Police Department, attn. Matt Traster, 120 W. Main St., Butler, IN 46721 or Parkview Home Health and Hospice Noble Branch, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
