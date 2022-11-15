AUBURN — Carolyn R. Murdock, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Carolyn was born March 25, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Carl and Kathleen Bohn.
Carolyn was the office manager at Raymond and Jim Hefty State Farm Insurance Agencies in Auburn for 35 years.
Carolyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, where she taught Sunday school, confirmation classes and led the women’s Bible study.
She was also a member of The Friends of The Eckhart Public Library.
Carolyn is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Murdock, of Auburn, Matt and Kim Murdock, of North Webster and Tim and Julie Murdock, of Fort Wayne; sister, Kathleen (Pat) Leahy, of Woodburn; step-grandchildren, Katie Moreno Elst, Blake McIntosh, Caleb Westra, Paige Westra, Madeline Westra and Emma Westra; step-great-grandchildren, Nilah and Oskar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Murdock, in 1998; and a brother, Stephan Bohn, in 1986.
Funeral services for Carolyn will be held 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church 1801 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers due to a family member’s allergy, the family request donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Friends of The Eckhart Public Library.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.