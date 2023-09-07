LAGRANGE — Barbara L. Wentworth, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Wentworth was born on Jan. 7, 1944, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Milton and Edith (Davids) McCreery.
She worked for many years as an assembler. Barbara loved children and was a babysitter for 15 years, and worked in the cafeteria at East Noble High School.
On March 13, 1961, in Kendallville, Indiana, she married Gerald L. Wentworth; he preceded her in death in 2005.
Surviving are her five daughters, Tammi (Tim) Murray, of LaGrange, Indiana, Tina Burgi, of LaGrange, Indiana, Tari Wentworth, of LaGrange, Indiana, Jodi (Paul) Jernigan, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Melissa (Brian) Getts, of Avilla, Indiana; 1 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn (Jack) Sperback, of Lafayette, Indiana; and a brother, Steve (Dawn) McCreery, of Rome City, Indiana.
She was preceded in death along with her husband and parents; a son-in-law, Craig Burgi; and two brothers, Gene McCreery and Jon McCreery.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Mike Antal officiating.
Burial will follow at South Milford Cemetery in South Milford, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
