COLUMBIA CITY — Bradford B. “Brad” Benner, 63, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home in Columbia City, Indiana.
Brad was born on March 2, 1959, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Gale and Donna (Parker) Benner.
He was a 1977 graduate of DeKalb High School in Waterloo.
Following graduation, he worked at Messenger Stationary in Auburn for 15 years.
On July 24, 1981, Brad and Loretta Rhinehart were married at Auburn Presbyterian Church.
For many years, Brad was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon and on the Building and Grounds Committee and was also the church custodian for nearly 10 years.
Passionate about music, he spent hours in his “Gibson” room playing guitar and writing more than 300 songs about everyday life experiences. Brad was a gifted woodworker, taking great pleasure making items for others, especially the cribs for his first two grandchildren.
After moving to Columbia City, he became known as the “long-haired hippie in the yellow shorts on the red bike”, making a daily 20-mile ride.
Brad and Loretta moved to Shriner Lake in 2012, where they enjoyed life with their family, friends and wonderful neighbors.
Brad loved life in general. He had a saying, “Life is Good”, and that is the way he lived it. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren. Brad will be remembered as a genuinely good, selfless and kind individual, loved by all who knew him.
Brad is survived by his wife and love of his life, Loretta; and his children and their spouses, Steven “Scooter” and Rebekah Benner, of St. Peters, Missouri, and Megan and John Zimmerman, of Columbia City; five grandchildren, Daniel Benner, Adele Benner, Chandler Benner, Bradley Zimmerman and Henry Zimmerman; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Vic Benner, of Auburn and Michael and Catherine Benner of Roscoe, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rod Benner.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, with the Rev. David Lawrence and the Rev. Lyle Ewing officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Neighborlink at 2826 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, IN 46807, or https://www.neighborlink.org/donate
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
