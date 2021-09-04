FORT WAYNE — Rebecca Salaway, 60, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
She was born on July 24, 1961, in West Union, Iowa.
She worked at Whitley County Council on Aging, doing what she loved.
She was a member of the Chapel for several years.
Becky enjoyed sewing, crafting, watching theater performances and show tunes and collecting various items.
Becky is survived by her children, Thomas (Teresa) Salaway, Elizabeth (Kevin Maxwell) Salaway and Lillianne Salaway; grandsons, Dominic and Peter Salaway; mother, Marta Flaherty; sisters, Nanette (Daniel) Malloy and Patricia (Steve) Tarrence; brothers, Michael (Celia) Salaway and Jeffrey (Lisa) Salaway; several nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Marjorie (Denzel) Clarke.
Preceding her in passing was her husband, Mark Salaway; and her father, Patrick Flaherty.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819, with visitation beginning at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitley County Council on Aging.
Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.