COLUMBIA CITY — Ruth A. Kirk, 81, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 7:08 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Nov. 6, 2022.
Born on Sept. 6, 1941, in Anderson, Indiana, she was the only child of the late Emil George and Virginia Ruth (Redick) Scharnowske.
Growing up in Anderson, she graduated from Anderson High School in 1959, and attended Indiana State University, majoring in theater.
On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Thomas Edward Kirk. They made their first home in Mishawaka, Indiana, then moved back to Anderson. As her husband served with the Army, they lived at Fort Riley, Kansas. Returning to Anderson in 1965, they moved to Loon Lake, Columbia City in 1983, and in 1992, to a country home in southern Noble County.
For 15 years, she worked at Delaware Chemical in Daleville, where she was the manager. She worked in the Psychology Dept. at Anderson Schools before the couple moved to Columbia City. For 19 years, she was the Director of the Whitley County Historical Society Museum, where she used her passion and humor to teach about community history.
Family was always her priority. Her grandsons, “Kevie” and “Geordie,” were the joy of her life, expanding to her daughter-in-law and great-grandkids. She was always quick-witted and congenial. At her country home, she enjoyed watching the deer and other wildlife or attending to her beloved “Scotties,” Gipsy & Rascal, or beagle, Snoopy.
She was an active member of West Etna Community Church and the Coterie Club.
Surviving are her husband, Tom; a daughter, Brenda K. (Daniel) Joseph, of Anderson; grandchildren, Kevin (Emily) Joseph and Geordan Joseph (Grace Woods), both of Anderson; great-grandchildren, Reid and Teagan; sisters-of-her-heart, Brenda Welker and Susan Richey; and many beloved friends.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at West Etna Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the time of the funeral service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials in Ruth’s honor, are to the Whitley County Historical Society.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.