ST. JOE — Laura E. Lawhead, age 83, of St. Joe, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Auburn.
Laura was born Dec. 30, 1937, in Fort Wayne, to Robert M. and Catherine D. (Stillwell) Hensinger.
She married Gilbert E. Lawhead on Jan. 20, 1968, in Garrett, and he died May 3, 2007.
Laura worked as a product finisher at Cooper Industrial Products for 30 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Pythia Sisters, Auburn.
Laura is survived by her grandson, Brian P. Lawhead II of Garrett; granddaughter, Devin Harpel of Kosciusko County; brothers, Owen Hensinger of Auburn; Raymond Hensinger of St. Joe; sister in-law, Roberta Hensinger of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. and Catherine D. Hensinger; husband, Gilbert E. Lawhead; son, Brian P. Lawhead; brother, Robert Hensinger, and sister, Mabel Campbell.
Services will take place at noon Wednesday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with Terry Myers officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the services.
Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials are to Parkview Hospice.
Send condolences or sign the online register book by visiting: www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.