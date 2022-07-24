ST. JOE — Shirley J. Johnson, 76, of St. Joe, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 6, 1946, in Leo, Indiana, to Clayton W. and Marjorie M. Schrock.
Her husband, Frederick D. Johnson, survives in St. Joe.
Services for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Calling is on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
A full obituary will run in Tuesday’s paper.
To send condolences visit our website at www.fellerandclark.com.
