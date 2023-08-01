William DeWitt

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — William M. “Bill” DeWitt, 70, died on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Promedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio.
He was born on March 27, 1953, in Findlay, Ohio, to William C. and Betty (Sleasman) DeWitt, and they have both passed away.
Bill worked for Cooper Standard in Bowling Green, Ohio, for 23 years, Toledo Jeep Plant in Toledo, Ohio, then for Vehtek in Bowling Green, Ohio, before retiring a few years ago.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Any free time he had, he would be found fishing, in the woods hunting or gardening. He was a lifelong Steelers fan and Indians fan. He was very proud of his entire family and loved his brother, sisters, their spouses and all his nieces and nephews very much.
Bill is survived by four sisters and a brother and their spouses, Sandi and Frank Davis, of Fort Wayne, Susan and Dan “Butch” Davis, of Garrett, Rick and Lori DeWitt, of Auburn, Sheri and Mark George, of Auburn and Shelly and Rick Richter, of Indianapolis; 15 nieces and nephews; and 20 great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Memorials may be given in memory of Bill, to Indian Creek Valley Lions Club, Jerry Gearhardt, 567 Melcroft Road, Acme, PA 15610.
