COLUMBIA CITY — Lynn S. Zumbrun, age 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home.
Born on June 7, 1943, in Wolf Lake, he was the son of Ted and Mary Margaret (Staley) Zumbrun.
Lynn attended Columbia City Joint High School and graduated with the Class of 1961. He then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Lynn was a skilled carpenter who owned his own business, Cabinet Creations by Lynn. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, spending time with his friends, and was also a member of American Legion Post #98, Columbia City.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and June Zumbrun; daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Jerry Nichols; sister, JoEllen Zumbrun; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with the wishes of Lynn, there will be no public services.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
