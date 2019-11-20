KENDALLVILLE — Genney Lou Hunsberger, 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Feb. 21, 1944, the daughter of the late James and Eleanor (Birtcher) McGinnis.
Genney leaves behind her husband of 37 years, James Hunsberger. Together they owned and operated a transportation company. On the road James and Genney are known to many as "Dutch and Pepper". She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Genney is survived by her husband, James "Dutch" Hunsberger; two daughters, Rebecca and Renee; two sons, Robert and Andrew; three sisters, Linda, Jackie, and Cindy; two brothers, Gary and Calvin; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Amy; son, Aaron; brother, Jim; and a sister, Sharon.
A graveside service to honor Genney's life will take place on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Elwood City Cemetery.
Following the graveside funeral service, a gathering for family and friends will take place beginning at 3 p.m. at the Redemption Church of God, 315 North 3rd St., in Elwood.
Memorial contributions may be given to Dunnichay Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.
