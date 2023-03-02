WATERLOO — Judy L. (Paul) Crowl, 65, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her sister’s home in Elkhart, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1957, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Richard A. and Charlotte A. (Summers) Paul.
Judy married James E. Crowl on May 13, 1978, in Elkhart, Indiana, and he passed away on Jan. 6, 2014.
Judy was an office clerk for the Town of Waterloo for 10 years, was a receptionist for Insurance Trustees in Garrett, was billing clerk for DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn for 10 year, and for the past eight years she was a greeter at Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
She was a member of Waterloo First Grace Church in Waterloo.
Judy loved to knit, crochet, sew and enjoyed scrapbooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Keith Richard and Melissa Crowl, of Waterloo and Kevin Ward Crowl, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Danielle Crowl, Andrew Crowl, Ethan Crowl, William Crowl, Kieran Crowl and Konnor Crowl; and a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl A. and Benjamin Hartman, of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
A memorial service will take place at noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Sam Weicht officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Waterloo First Grace Church, 300 W. Maple St., Waterloo, Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
