COLUMBIA CITY — Rebecca Anne (Scallan) Johnson, 43, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 22, 1978, in Akron, Ohio.
She attended Huntington North High School and Ballard High School, where she graduated in 1996. After graduation, she furthered her education at the University of Louisville.
A wonderful homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and being a loving mother to her two children. She was loving, generous, and caring to others and often put others before herself.
She is survived by her parents, Anne and Andy Varga, of Columbia City, Indiana; and her children, Cadell B. Johnson and Nayana A. Johnson, both of Columbia City, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Scallan; maternal grandparents, Dr. Francis and Elizabeth Carrel; and paternal grandparents, Don and Betty Scallan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com.
