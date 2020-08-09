FORT WAYNE — Allan J. Campbell, 82, died Wednesday, Aug. 5.
A private burial service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Memorials are to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Harper Funeral Homes-Albion Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
