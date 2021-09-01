BUTLER — Patricia “Trish” McDonnell, 67, of Butler, Indiana, passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
She was born on June 30, 1954, in Culver City, California, to Robert and Genevieve (Lawrence) Green. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Crestwood High School in Mantua, Ohio, in 1972.
Trish married her husband, William “Pat” McDonnell, on Aug. 5, 1973, at Hiram Christina Church in Hiram, Ohio. They raised their girls in Streetsboro, Ohio, and then moved to Avilla, Indiana, and finished raising their family there.
Trish had worked for Kaisers Super Market in Butler in the deli, Butler Elementary School in the cafeteria and Bullhoff Inc., in Kendallville in customer service.
She was a member of Butler Church of Christ.
Trish loved her gardens. She enjoyed camping and traveling; she especially loved her trip to Ireland. She was a huge animal person. She loved her dogs and time spent with her horses.
Trish is survived by her husband, William “Pat” McDonnell; daughters, Christina (Patrick) Aiken, of Niceville, Florida, Kelly (Gabe) McDonnell, of Avilla and Erin (Alex) Diaz, of Butler; grandchildren, Daren, Joshua, Timothy, Allison, Bailey, Alivya, Haeli, Pace, Haidon, Sydney, Chase, Marcus, Alexander and Breanna; brothers, Larry (Dung) Green, of California, Ralph (Margaret) Green, of North Carolina, and Bobby Waller, of Ohio; and sisters, Dorothy Lee, Margaret Masters and Cindy (Jeff) Gundlach, all of Ohio.
Patricia was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ron Lee.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway St., Butler, with calling from 2-6 p.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Scott Lanning will be officiating the service.
Preferred memorials are to Compassion International Sponsorship, Fanny Quizhpilema, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The McDonnell family has entrusted H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home to assist with the funeral arrangements.
