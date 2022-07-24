YORKTOWN — Tina Sue Tipton, 51, of Yorktown, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Tina was born on Nov. 20, 1970, in Muncie, Indiana, to Bradford and Barbara Keating.
Tina graduated from Muncie Central High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Ball State University.
She was a case manager for Lifestream, assisting the handicapped and elderly.
Tina truly loved helping others. She also loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above; sister, Lisa Nicole; granddaughter, Jade Keating; great-nephew, Nicholas Tomlinson; and her dear cousin, Rick Alsip.
Tina is survived by her husband, Stan Tipton; stepfather, Mark Clark; sons, Tristin South and Joseph Keating (Tosha); granddaughters, Rilya Keating and Serenity Keating; grandson, Cayson Keating; brother, Brad “Marty” Keating; sister, Naomi; nephew, Jesse Tomlison (Michelle); niece, Devlin Arteaga (Carmella); great-nephew, Emerson; stepsons, Ben (Brittany), Jay and Colin; stepdaughter, Margaret; step-granddaughter, Stella; stepmother, Cathy; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Tina’s life to be held at a later date.
Please visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com for updates.
Cremation Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services — Anderson.
