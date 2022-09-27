ELKHART — Joseph McCally Glick, age 73, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
Joe was born to Elmer and Ruth Glick on Feb. 6,1949, in Sturgis, Michigan.
Joe graduated from Westview High School and he attended Vincennes University.
He was a firefighter for Elkhart City Fire Department from Aug 1, 1974 through July 11, 2005.
He was a member of Meridian Sun Masonic Lodge #76 in LaGrange, Indiana, and the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite.
Joe is survived by his son, Joshua J. (Kathryn) Glick, of Osceola, Indiana; granddaughter, Jesamyn M. Glick, of Elkhart, Indiana; sisters, C. Susan Glick, of LaGrange, Indiana, Ann Glick, of Shipshewana, Indiana, and Leslie J. (Ron) Glick-Bordner, of Gilbert, Arizona; and his former wife, Ruie Glick; nine nephews and nieces; six great-nephews and great-nieces; and his beloved dog, Smokey.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth Glick; and his brother, Jeffrey L. Glick.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514, where funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral services at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana.
Donations in memory of Joe, may be made to Firefighters Cancer Support Network, 2600 West Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91505, www.cancersupport.org
Online condolences may be made to the Glick family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.