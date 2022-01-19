WICHITA, Kan. — Kathryn Ilene Hostetler, 95, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Shipshewana, Indiana, and Protection, Kansas, died at 9:26 a.m., on Sunday, Jan/ 16, 2022, at Compassionate Care West, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1926, in Howe, Indiana, to James and Sarah (Spreuer) Powell.
On Sept. 5, 1948, in Scott, Indiana, she married William E. Hostetler. He died on April 3, 2000.
Surviving are daughter, Jeana (Rod) Crowell, of Wichita, Kansas; two sons, James Hostetler, of Campton, New Hampshire, and Jerry (Fran) Hostetler, of Shipshewana; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; five sisters, Desi Walker, Evangeline Rehm, Lurene Gohl, Marie Kariger and Betty Christner; and a brother, Albert Powell.
Kathryn graduated from Scott High School and attended Manchester College.
She then worked at Shipshewana State Bank, where she met her husband. She was a homemaker, worked at Hostetler's Store, and loved to garden.
Kathryn was a member of Shipshewana United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, Bible school, after-school programs, and was involved with missions. She was also a member of the Women's Society of Christian Service.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Shipshewana United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Ezechiel Habwawihe.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to Shipshewana United Methodist Church or Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
