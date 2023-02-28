TOPEKA — Delorma I. Blake, age 93, of Topeka, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1929, in Topeka, Indiana, to Dean R. and Mary A. (Clingerman) Carlson.
She married Harley E. Blake on July 30, 1949, in Topeka, Indiana. He passed away on March 31, 2009.
Delorma is survived by her niece Kim (Tim) Taylor, of Shipshewana; sister-in-law; Sharon VanEck, of Holland, Michigan; sister-in-law, Anita Blake, of Yacaville, California; eight nieces; and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers-in-law, Robert and Edward Blake.
Delorma worked at Monsanto for many years. She enjoyed sewing, flowers and all of her cats.
Memorial contributions may be directed to LaGrange County Animal Shelter, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46746.
A funeral service was held in Delorma’s honor on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial followed at Eden Cemetery in Topeka.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
