LAGRANGE — Patrick Ray Kearney, 62, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1957, in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to Robert John and Nellie E. (Jeffers) Kearney.
On Aug. 8, 2002, he married Carla (Green) Kearney.
Surviving are his wife, Carla Kearney, of LaGrange; son, Joshua (Marilyn) McDaniel, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four stepchildren, Jason (Patty) Price, of Kendallville, Derrik (Molly) Bragg, of LaGrange, Toni (Josh) Green, of LaGrange, and Dillon Green, of LaGrange; grandchildren, Peyton, Sophia, Brittany, Rowan, Hunter, and Nathan; siblings, Mary Ann Meadows, of Goshen, Susan (Gerard) Muegerl, of Goshen, Thomas John Kearney, of Marietta, Georgia, Robert Clyde (Terry) Kearney, of Mishawaka, and Michael (Kim) Kearney, of New Paris; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson Sr, of Mishawaka.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Janice Johnson; and a granddaughter, Abigail.
Patrick worked as a truck driver for 35 years. He was a dedicated truck driver and was known as the family clown. Patrick loved spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, and funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor Matt Schoettle of New Paris Missionary Church will officiate.
Burial will be at Violett Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to New Paris Missionary Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.rrefh.com.
