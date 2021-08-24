ANGOLA — James Arthur Kruckeberg, 90 of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
He passed away peacefully, surrounded in love by his daughter Linda, granddaughter Melissa and his brother Steve by his side.
Born on July 5, 1931, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Arthur and Crystal Endinger Kruckeberg.
He grew up on Saint Joe and Saint Joe Center Road and his ancestors are among some of Fort Wayne's earliest pioneers — "leaving us a legacy we can all be proud of".
Jim was loved by all who knew him and he touched many lives with his kind heart and helping hands with compassion for his family, friends, neighbors and even strangers in need.
He gave up city life for the lake life and has been a long-term resident at Crooked Lake for more than 50 years.
By trade he was a mechanic and a retiree of International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He served in the Indiana National Guard for three years.
He was a private pilot who enjoyed his time in the sky. He loved to ride his motorcycle, fish, travel, visit with friends, tinker in his workshop and he loved gardening.
Jim celebrated his 90th birthday a legend in his own right, it was a milestone he was proud of and blessed to reach. He was an amazing man, and it did not matter the hour of the day, friends and family knew they could call upon him and as always, he would offer help or sound advice. He was humorous and had wonderful stories to tell about his life.
Family was important to Jim. He raised one of his granddaughters from infancy and adored spending time with his grandchildren. The world lost a great man who was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was humble and full of kindness and compassion with a bit of orneriness. He was active and enjoying life and despite his age, his death was unexpected.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda L. Kruckeberg Merkel, of Lafayette Indiana; a brother, Stephen (Carolyn) Kruckeberg, of New Haven, Indiana; sister, Sharon Pelkie, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Irene Landis Kruckeberg; two sons, Larry James and Lee Allen Kruckeberg; a grandson, Nathaniel Dale Merkel; a brother, David Kruckeberg; and a sister, Barbara J. Kruckeberg Monroe.
Services will be from 5-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jim will be interred at a later date with his wife in his ancestral resting place "Parker Cemetery", Fort Wayne, Indiana.
