GARRETT — Jimmie Rogers Ruble, 75, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on March 16, 1947, in Salem, Ohio, to Merle and Grace (Scott) Ruble.
Jimmie worked at Dana Corporation and Sheller Globe.
His wife, Percilla (Fry) Ruble, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021. They were married in April 1981, in Auburn.
He is survived by a daughter and her husband, Jodi A. and Rick Snyder, of St Joe, Indiana; and a son and his wife, Scott A. and Carmen Ruble, of Garrett, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Sharayah Ruble, Olivia Ruble, Victoria Ruble, Sophia Ruble, Camren Ruble, Jessica Snyder, Austin Snyder, Dakota Snyder and Erin Snyder; and three great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Norman (Wanda) Casto, of North Jackson, Ohio; and a half-sister, Laura Mae (Bob) Hartsock, of Montpelier, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; sister, Sandy Moore; half-sister, Beulah Lewis; and a half-brother, Elmer Casto.
Services will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Calling is three hours prior to the service from 3-6 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
