LAOTTO — Terry A. Cartwright, 76, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on March 17, 1946, to Robert and Donna (Buchanan) Cartwright. They preceded him in death. He spent his formative years in LaOtto, and graduated from Avilla High School in 1964.
After high school, he served in the United States Army National Guard for six years.
Terry was married on Aug. 26, 1967, to Marsha McManama.
Terry owned and operated LaOtto Texaco Service Station for 30 years. He then went to work for XY Tool for 20 years. While working at the service station and XY Tool, he drove school bus for the East Noble School District for 27 years. He was also a Volunteer Fireman for 30 years.
He enjoyed fishing, carpentry, making things for his grandchildren, wood carving, and spending time with his family and friends.
Terry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marsha Cartwright; his children, Matthew (Kris Tena) Cartwright, Jennifer (Christopher) Mosley and Adam (Sara) Cartwright; a brother, Richard (Barbara) Cartwright; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jacque Hand.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Christian Church, Kendallville, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., with calling from noon to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Christian Church.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.