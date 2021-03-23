Bob Miller Mar 23, 2021 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bob Miller, age 77, of Ligonier, Indiana, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at home.Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Do you trust the COVID vaccine? You voted: I am fully vaccinated I am waiting for my second dose I will get vaccinated when I can I choose to not get vaccinated Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'A gentle giant': Leaders mourn community icon Roger DiehmKPD arrests sword-carrying Garrett woman after high-speed pursuitYellow Quadrant: Most of state blue in COVID-19 ratings, except northeast IndianaCourt orders sheriff’s sale of Heron Lake developmentVaccine clinic might be nearing its end at Event CenterResidents continue to defy order to vacateOne-car crash injures Auburn womanBalloons Aloft announces 2021 dates, festival detailsSerious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines extremely rareDeKalb grads are national champions Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD136486 KD137282 KD136531 Top Jobs KD137146 KD136802 KD137200 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Vaccination site will move in April Local students graduate from WGU KPD arrests sword-carrying Garrett woman after high-speed pursuit Sports Briefs Residents continue to defy order to vacate Meeting Place Garrett Community News Police Blotter
