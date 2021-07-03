AUBURN — Homer “Junior” Gibson, 83, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bethleham Woods Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1937, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Homer and Alifair (Prater) Gibson.
He entered the U.S. Navy in 1956, during the Korean conflict and served his country honorably.
He worked at Dana Corporation as a machine repairman. He retired in 1997.
Junior was a member of Garrett Eagles, a life member of Auburn Moose Lodge, a life member of Butler American Legion Post 202, a life member of the VFW and also a life member of the National Rifleman’s Association.
He enjoyed bowling and bowled for many years in the Auburn Bowling league.
He married Wilda J. Rowe on Dec. 16, 1957, in Auburn and she passed away on Sept. 18, 2002.
He is survived by a son, Rodney Gibson, of Auburn; three daughters, Tonia S. (Bob) Carper, of Auburn, Sheila R. (Mike Collins) Woods, of Auburn and Tammy L. (Mark Haggler) Grimm, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Wade, Ashlee Grimm, Adam Woods and Alyssa Collins; two step-grandchildren, Kevin (Aimee) Carper and Jen (Todd) Sidel; four great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Aubree, Michael and Matthew; five step-great-grandchildren, Emerick, Weston, Caden, Knox and Owen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton and Estella Rowe, Geneva Neeley, Anita Wilkening; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Truman and Rosetta Gibson; brothers-in-law, Utah Rowe, Marshall Rowe, Hayburn Neeley and Bill Wilkening; and his father and mother-in-laws, Adam and Ethel Rowe.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place following the service in Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn, with military honors conducted by the Auburn American Legion and the U.S. Navy honor team.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Tuesday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Moose Heart. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.