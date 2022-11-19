ANGOLA — David Michael Boudia, 91, of Angola, Indiana, died on Nov. 17, 2022, with his family by his side.
David was born to David Boudia and Cecelia Veronica (Bonahoom) Boudia on Aug. 30, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois. His parents preceded him in death.
David was a Police Officer with the FWPD for 20 years and served proudly in the United States Marine Corp.
He was a board member of Fremont Community Schools, Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board of Trustees 1998-2005, and received the Frank O'Bannon Sunshine Award in 2004.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy (Chapman) Boudia; daughter, Jennifer (Boudia) Ball; granddaughter, Cecelia (James) Honiotes; and grandson, Dalton Ball, all of Angola.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
