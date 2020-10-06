David Hippenhammer, 54 years old, of Alaska, formerly of Noble County, Indiana, was found deceased on July 23, 2020, in Alaska.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Second East Noble school board member resigns
- Larry Gilbert, county surveyor, dies suddenly in office
- Plans for downtown building revealed
- All four counties in yellow in this week's COVID-19 ratings
- Garrett community mourns popular assistant principal
- Equine-assisted ABA coming to Northeast Indiana
- Steuben County records new death as state sets new record for COVID-19 cases
- Woman admits to leaving children in hot van
- Andrew Bullock
- Love Has No Barriers is new Auburn mural
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Early voting begins today
- Early in-person voting starts today
- Tom Oates: Packers offense continues to rack up points, despite makeshift corps of wide receivers
- No top receivers, no problem: Packers cruise to 30-16 win over Falcons, improve to 4-0
- Frustrated Davante Adams on not playing against Falcons: ‘I guess I don't know my body as well as others’
- St. Martin's Healthcare offering flu shots
- Garrett-Keyser-Butler lunch menu
- Butler City Court News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.