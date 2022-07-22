KENDALLVILLE — Bertha Alice Kelley, age 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Kelley was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 1933, to B.P. Haney and Cecil Pauline (Pooler) Haney. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1951, and the Gradwall Laboratory Technology Institute, St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her future husband.
She married Gene R. Kelley on March 13, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1994.
Bertha was employed early on with Kraft Foods in Kendallville as a medical lab technician. She retired as a lab tech from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kendallville.
Survivors include her sons, Carl and Carol Kelley, of Fort Wayne, Dan and Cheryl Kelley, of Columbia City and Stephen and Lana Kelley, of Danville, Indiana; daughters, Susan Kelley, of Columbia City and Kathryn and Tom Kelley, of Lancaster, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Roy Haney, of Muncie and Robert and Judy Haney, of Wolcottville; and brother-in-law, Keith McGinnis, of Lima, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel; sisters, Hannah Kilgore and Margaret McGinnis; and a brother, Allen Haney.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at First Church of God, 111 S. Oak St., Kendallville, with visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Regan Ford will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, with her grandsons as casket bearers.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
