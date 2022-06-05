AUBURN — Jerry E. Shull, 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1952, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Edward F. “Beanie” and Margaret J. (Foote) Shull.
Jerry was an RV delivery driver for Horizon Transport for several years.
He enjoyed working in the yard, mowing lawn, fishing, fixing things, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Dawn Shull, of Garrett; daughter, Amanda Oberlin, of Corunna; and four grandchildren, Kayla Shull, Haylee Shull, Blake Oberlin and Michael Huber.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jim Foote.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Ronda Mendenhall officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Community Care Food Pantry in Garrett.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
