KENDALLVILLE — Ruth Cox, age 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence in Lisbon, Indiana.
Mrs. Cox was born in Wayland, Kentucky, on Nov. 11, 1928, to John Wes Chaffins and Sallie (Turner) Chaffins. They preceded her in death.
She married Willie Cox in Garrett, Kentucky, on Sept. 22, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1990.
Mrs. Cox was employed by Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 17 years and G.C Murphy’s years ago.
Survivors include her daughters, Marsha Prumm, of Kendallville, Veneda Rose, of Kendallville, Karen Gasho, of Kendallville and Stephanie and Stan Gienger, of Avilla; son, Kenny and Lucy Cox, of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie; two sons-in-law, Jerry Prumm, in 2018 and Thomas Gasho, in 2022; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Wolcottville, with the Rev. Billy Fields and the Rev. Terry Hinds officiating.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
